Day 2 of YS Sharmila's hunger strike against KCR hours after clash with cops

Andhra Pradesh leader YS Sharmila - for the second day - continued her hunger strike against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR. "KCR will not allow the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), which is fighting for the people to go on hunger strike peacefully. He puts a gun on the shoulder of the police. The High Court has given permission for the march," read a rough translation of the post put out on her Twitter account. Visuals from the second day of the strike were also shared. This came hours after a clash between her, the YSRTP party workers and cops was caught on camera.

Visuals were shared on social media. "It is a shame that the KCR government is taking action against the peaceful hunger strike. Cops are being used amid oppression," the post on Twitter read, as the party hailed "the struggle for people". YS Sharmila is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy.

Last week, dramatic visuals showed Telangana cops towing away the car of YS Sharmila amid a foot march to KCR's house while she was in it. She was detained amid huge protests. On Saturday, she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "KCR denied me permission to hold padayatra, both the BJP and the Congress were allowed, then why not us? He is scared because he knows that I have public support and I’m his chief contender. I will continue the hunger strike till I get permit and my people are freed."

"The Telangana cops acting as pawns of KCR, my people - including women - were beaten up, Those who were arrested yesterday are still in the station. Today, my people are being stopped from meeting me, this whole place has been barricaded. This is police brutality," she further said.

She has been waging the battle against KCR for several days now. The hunger strike was launched in Hyderabad on Friday.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON