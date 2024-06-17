Day after demolition of sheds outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's home, IAS officer transferred

A senior IAS officer of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was transferred just a day after the demolition of unauthorised structures outside the residence of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad. The action was taken by the Telangana government on Sunday. YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Officials told PTI that Hemant Bhorkhade, Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad), was asked to report to the General Administration department in Hyderabad on Sunday, following which he was transferred. His transfer reportedly came as the demolition at Reddy's residence was carried out without giving information to top government officials.

The GHMC on Saturday demolished certain structures on the pavement adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of Reddy in Hyderabad. The demolition works were carried out days after Reddy stepped down as chief minister of the neighbouring state.

The municipal administration portfolio in Telangana is held by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, and the Chief Minister's Office was not pleased that the demolition of the temporary structures was took place outside a former CM's house without informing the office, reported The Indian Express.

As per the report, the two sheds outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Lotus Pond residence were being used by his security teams. The two temporary sheds reportedly became an obstruction on the narrow road outside his residence, leading to rising complaints from commuters.

Sources quoted by the Indian Express said that a minister from the Telangana government also filed a complaint against the sheds. Bhorkhade, who is an IAS officer from the 2018 batch, asked teams in his jurisdiction to pull down the sheds after said complaint.

Further, it was reasoned that since Jagan Reddy is not a chief minister anymore, there is no need for large number of security personnel outside his residence. However, the higher authorities were reportedly not kept in the loop over the IAS officer's decision to demolish the structures.

(With inputs from PTI)