 Day after demolition of sheds outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's home, IAS officer transferred | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Day after demolition of sheds outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's home, IAS officer transferred

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 09:03 PM IST

Two sheds outside the Lotus Pond residence of Jagan Mohan Reddy, reportedly being used by his security teams, were demolished by authorities.

A senior IAS officer of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was transferred just a day after the demolition of unauthorised structures outside the residence of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad. The action was taken by the Telangana government on Sunday.

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Officials told PTI that Hemant Bhorkhade, Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad), was asked to report to the General Administration department in Hyderabad on Sunday, following which he was transferred. His transfer reportedly came as the demolition at Reddy's residence was carried out without giving information to top government officials.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The GHMC on Saturday demolished certain structures on the pavement adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of Reddy in Hyderabad. The demolition works were carried out days after Reddy stepped down as chief minister of the neighbouring state.

The municipal administration portfolio in Telangana is held by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, and the Chief Minister's Office was not pleased that the demolition of the temporary structures was took place outside a former CM's house without informing the office, reported The Indian Express.

As per the report, the two sheds outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Lotus Pond residence were being used by his security teams. The two temporary sheds reportedly became an obstruction on the narrow road outside his residence, leading to rising complaints from commuters.

Sources quoted by the Indian Express said that a minister from the Telangana government also filed a complaint against the sheds. Bhorkhade, who is an IAS officer from the 2018 batch, asked teams in his jurisdiction to pull down the sheds after said complaint.

Further, it was reasoned that since Jagan Reddy is not a chief minister anymore, there is no need for large number of security personnel outside his residence. However, the higher authorities were reportedly not kept in the loop over the IAS officer's decision to demolish the structures.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Day after demolition of sheds outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's home, IAS officer transferred
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On