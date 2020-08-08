e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Day after Idukki landslide, rainfall in Kerala likely to continue, says IMD

Day after Idukki landslide, rainfall in Kerala likely to continue, says IMD

The death toll in Kerala’s Idukki landslide incident has surged to 17, said Devikulam sub-collector on Friday.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 08:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Rescue workers look for survivors at the site of a landslide during heavy rains in Idukki, Kerala on August 7, 2020.
Rescue workers look for survivors at the site of a landslide during heavy rains in Idukki, Kerala on August 7, 2020. (Reuters Phot o)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that rainfall is likely to continue over Kerala.

“Rainfall likely to continue over Kerala state,” the IMD tweeted giving an update on rainfall data in respect of the state from “08:30 hrs IST of August 7 to 04:30 hrs IST of August 8 (in mm)”.

“Kerala - Idukki (Peermade)-176 mm, Kannur(Irikkur)-173, Kasargode(Vellarikkundu)-162, Kottayam (Poonjar)-141, Kottayam (Kumarakom)-82, Kozhikode (Kakkayam)-258, Palakkad(Adakkaputhur)-117, Pathanamthitta (Seethathode)-111, Wayanad (Padinjarathara_dam)-158, Kollam (Valiyapadam)-51, Ernakulam (North Paravar)-129, Allappuzha (Kanjikkazhy)-79, Thrissur(Poringalkuthu)-79, Chalakkuddy-81,” the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Kerala’s Idukki landslide incident has surged to 17, said Devikulam sub-collector on Friday.

“The death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 17. Twelve people have been rescued so far,” said Devikulam sub-collector.

On Friday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.

While Congress MP Rahul Gandhi through a post on Facebook urged the Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand to people of Kerala during this difficult hour.

“Heavy rains in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslide in Munnar in which many have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy. I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help,” he wrote.

The Congress leader said he is closely monitoring the situation at his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad.

“I am particularly concerned about my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad and I am closely tracking the situation over there,” he said.

“The yearly flooding and landslides in Kerala are a grim reminder that we have to work harder to protect our environment and create sustainable development models that allow us to cope with changing weather patterns and extreme climatic disturbances,” the Congress MP added.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
20 dead, hundreds injured in AI Express plane crash: What we know so far
20 dead, hundreds injured in AI Express plane crash: What we know so far
He saved our lives: Air India Express plane crash survivors laud brave pilot
He saved our lives: Air India Express plane crash survivors laud brave pilot
Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients spread virus similar to symptomatic ones
Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients spread virus similar to symptomatic ones
ED questions Rhea Chakraborty for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
ED questions Rhea Chakraborty for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Exclusive | ‘Kapil, Dhoni on same page as leaders but Ganguly the best’
Exclusive | ‘Kapil, Dhoni on same page as leaders but Ganguly the best’
Millions of Android phones at risk due to security flaws in Qualcomm chips
Millions of Android phones at risk due to security flaws in Qualcomm chips
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In