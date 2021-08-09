Day after portfolio allocations, troubles begin for Bommai

Bengaluru A day after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai distributed portfolios to his Cabinet members, at least two ministers- N Nagaraj (MTB) and Anand Singh- met chief minister on Sunday demanding that they either be given better portfolios or allow them to drop out of the Cabinet.

“I am a little saddened by the portfolio distribution,” Nagaraj said after meeting with the chief minister. Nagaraj has been alloted the municipal administration, small scale and public sector industries portfolio, while Singh, on the other hand, has been given tourism, ecology and environment portfolios.

He said that even during the tenure of BS Yediyurappa, there was discontentment over the portfolio allocation but was under the impression that it would be fixed under Bommai’s leadership.

Both Singh and Nagaraj have said that they will “make a decision” if their grievances are not heard; though it remains unclear what they mean by this.

Nagaraj said that he was a housing minister in the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government and was hoping to get the same portfolio or a better one when he defected.

“I have spoken about all issues with him (Anand Singh). He has shared his concerns. I have told him that I understand how you feel and will do everything to uphold your honour,” Bommai said.

Even as it is considered normal for some discontent to brew over portfolio allocations, the widening rift within the Karnataka BJP over ‘insiders’ and ‘outsiders’ have started to rear its head in a state that heads to polls in less than two years.

It all started with Bommai, who had been 13 years with the BJP before he was chosen for the top post over other seniors of the party. Now the issue appears to have trickled down to his Cabinet.

Satish Reddy, the BJP legislator from Bommanahalli in Bengaluru said that workers were openly stating that “outsiders” were given all the opportunities within a party where its core-party MLAs were being left out.

Barring R Shankar and Shrimant Patil, all the defectors who were part of the earlier Cabinet have been retained, indicating that Yediyurappa is calling the shots to ensure those who helped him to power continue to be rewarded.

Analysts and other legislators said that putting the interests of a few individuals over that of the party could set a dangerous precedent as dissent among those who consider themselves core-BJP.

Even Bommai’s meeting with Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda after taking oath as chief minister sent a few legislators like Pritam Gowda over the edge. He said that there was no requirement for such meetings and it sends a wrong message ahead of the Zilla and taluka panchayat elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

There are at least 14 districts, including Mysuru, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura that have no representation at all. Bengaluru, which has 28 assembly constituencies, accounts for seven ministers. Reddy said that with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections round the corner, the government needed to give more importance and accommodate ministers from India’s IT capital.

However, it may well be beyond Bommai to placate disgruntled elements as Yediyurappa appears to be in charge despite the change in leadership. The majority who made it to the Cabinet are either those who are loyal to Yediyurappa or who helped him to power in 2019, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

“It does not matter who gets what portfolio as long as they are willing to work,” said one newly inducted minister, requesting not to be named.

He, however, added that there would be some rumblings but much of this would settle down within a few days.

There are just four vacancies in the Cabinet and Bommai has more than thrice the number of aspirants. Including Ramesh Jarkiholi, the former minister whose home in Belagavi has become a rendezvous of sorts for legislators who have missed out on Cabinet berths.

The disgruntlement also rears its head when nearly half of Karnataka’s 31 districts are dealing with floods and the state is staring at another wave of Covid-19 infections, leaving the population to fend for themselves.

“Nothing is ok there (in the BJP government). Many are upset with making Bommai as the chief minister and now with the portfolio allocation,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition said on Sunday.

He added that if the same continues, then all this dissent could implode within the government.