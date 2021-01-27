IND USA
Indian farmer volunteers managing the stage keep guard at Singhu, the Delhi-Haryana border camp for protesting farmers against three farm bills, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.(AP)
india news

Day after violence, farm leaders postpone February 1 march to Parliament

The farmers had decided to march to Parliament to mark their protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the government in September last year.
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:47 PM IST

A day after tractor rally called by farmers spiralled out of control and led to violence and chaos in the national capital, farmer leaders on Wednesday decided to postpone their proposed February 1 march to Parliament.

The farmers had decided to march to Parliament to mark their protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the government in September last year.

The farmers have now said they will hold jan sabhas (public meetings) and a one-day fast on January 30 to mark their condemnation against Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The protests will be against the forces that killed Gandhi, the farm leaders said.

Stating that most of the farmers were peaceful and a government conspiracy was designed to sabotage the rally, the farm leaders said that despite attempts to break it, 99.9% farmers were peaceful.

"The rally fell prey to government conspiracy. Some incidents took place. The government put the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members in front of blockade put for us but there was no blockade for them," Balbir S Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) said minutes after Delhi Poluce held the presser.

However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has maintained that agitation against three farm laws will continue and has not been called off.

Carried out peacefully for nearly two months, the protest called by thousands of farmers turned violent after the tractor rally called by them took unapproved routes to enter into the national capital on Republic Day. This, in turn, halted the city-state till evening, crippling several traffic junctions and forcing the government to snap internet connections in parts of Delhi. The protesters also breached India's Mughal-era monument Red Fort and unfurled a flag of their own atop one of the poles, inviting serious flak from citizens and leaders.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed at least 25 FIRs in cases related to the violence and chaos.

A majority of these cases have been registered under sections of rioting, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, obstructing police from doing their duty, police have also filed some cases under heinous sections of attempt to murder and attempt to culpable homicide in clashes reported from the Red Fort, ITO and Ghazipur. In one FIR, police are also probing protesters for destroying CCTV cameras on the road.

e-paper
File photo of Fatima Safa, during Rahul Gandhi's previous visit to Kerala in 2019.(ANI Photo)
File photo of Fatima Safa, during Rahul Gandhi's previous visit to Kerala in 2019.(ANI Photo)
india news

Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi's speech

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:01 PM IST
The former Congress president is on a two-day visit to Wayanad. The visit comes in the wake of Assembly elections in the state in April-May.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that all subjects sign a consent form before the trials that detail all the possible adverse effects of the vaccine inoculation.(HT Photo)
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that all subjects sign a consent form before the trials that detail all the possible adverse effects of the vaccine inoculation.(HT Photo)
india news

Ministry asks states to implement plan for regulating online health aggregators

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:55 PM IST
The ministry has further advised that the Department of Home of the state concerned may also be requested to investigate such matters with an objective to prevent any kind of violation (civil or criminal/cyber or otherwise) of applicable laws.
India will on Thursday dispatch 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka as grant assistance under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative(MINT_PRINT)
India will on Thursday dispatch 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka as grant assistance under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative(MINT_PRINT)
india news

News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will be the keynote speakers at the summit. (PTI)
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will be the keynote speakers at the summit. (PTI)
india news

'Never said doors for dialogue are closed': Prakash Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • "We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know," Prakash Javadekar said. The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers who have been protesting since November 26 last year.
A damaged police vehicle, damaged in Republic Day violence, is seen in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
A damaged police vehicle, damaged in Republic Day violence, is seen in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
india news

No one will be spared, says Delhi Police commissioner on R-Day violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Giving details about the injuries sustained by the cops, he said that 394 police personnel are injured and some of them are in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various hospitals.
The accused was arrested on the complaint of the victim's father.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
The accused was arrested on the complaint of the victim's father.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Uttarakhand man bludgeons 9-year-old cousin to death with cricket bat

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • Police said the accused had an altercation with the victim earlier in the day and then barged into his room in the evening and thrashed him with a cricket bat.
Since the launch of the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative on January 20, India has provided vaccines to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius. (MEA) (Image used for representation).
Since the launch of the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative on January 20, India has provided vaccines to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius. (MEA) (Image used for representation).
india news

India to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of 'Vaccine Maitri'

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • The delivery of vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during their virtual summit last September for all possible support to minimise the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
The police officials claimed that Maoists are under pressure in the Manpur area of Rajnandgaon district because of anti-naxal operations going on in the region.(Representative Photo)
The police officials claimed that Maoists are under pressure in the Manpur area of Rajnandgaon district because of anti-naxal operations going on in the region.(Representative Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill 2 villagers in Rajnandgaon

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
As per information, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Maoists killed two villagers on the suspicion of being a police informer in Rajnandgaon district.
Ayodhya: A flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Republic Day before the symbolic foundation stone laying for the construction of a mosque in the 5 acre land, which has been alloted after the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babari Masjid case, at Dhannipur, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_26_2021_000291B)(PTI)
Ayodhya: A flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Republic Day before the symbolic foundation stone laying for the construction of a mosque in the 5 acre land, which has been alloted after the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babari Masjid case, at Dhannipur, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_26_2021_000291B)(PTI)
india news

UPSCWB to seek clearance of Ayodhya development authority for Dhannipur complex

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and a publication house.
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Bihar amps up Covid vaccination drive, enrols close to 2 lakh frontline staff

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Frontline workers are those under the ministry of home affairs, ministry of housing and urban affairs and revenue staff of department of health.
Cinema halls, facing huge losses, had also been demanding that the number of seats be increased. The government has said that they can have more people watching the shows for which revised SOPs will be issued by the I&amp;B ministry. (HT PHOTO).
Cinema halls, facing huge losses, had also been demanding that the number of seats be increased. The government has said that they can have more people watching the shows for which revised SOPs will be issued by the I&B ministry. (HT PHOTO).
india news

In MHA's new guidelines, swimming pools open for all, more people in theatres

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • Issuing new guidelines for containment and surveillance, which will come into effect from February 1, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also asked the civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with it.
The new jets will bolster the strength of the Indian Air Force’s Rafale squadron(PTI)
The new jets will bolster the strength of the Indian Air Force’s Rafale squadron(PTI)
india news

3 Rafale jets take off from France, will land in India tonight

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • The Rafale jets will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force
Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale fighter jet flies past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,(PTI)
Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale fighter jet flies past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,(PTI)
india news

More muscle to IAF with 3 Rafales landing tonight

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:16 PM IST
This batch will be the third set of deliveries of the Rafale aircrafts to the IAF.
The Russian S-400s air defence system(Representational image/REUTERS)
The Russian S-400s air defence system(Representational image/REUTERS)
india news

India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Russia is set to train the first group of Indian military specialists in operating the S-400 and the first batteries are expected by September.
