Day after violence, farm leaders postpone February 1 march to Parliament
A day after tractor rally called by farmers spiralled out of control and led to violence and chaos in the national capital, farmer leaders on Wednesday decided to postpone their proposed February 1 march to Parliament.
The farmers had decided to march to Parliament to mark their protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the government in September last year.
The farmers have now said they will hold jan sabhas (public meetings) and a one-day fast on January 30 to mark their condemnation against Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The protests will be against the forces that killed Gandhi, the farm leaders said.
Stating that most of the farmers were peaceful and a government conspiracy was designed to sabotage the rally, the farm leaders said that despite attempts to break it, 99.9% farmers were peaceful.
"The rally fell prey to government conspiracy. Some incidents took place. The government put the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members in front of blockade put for us but there was no blockade for them," Balbir S Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) said minutes after Delhi Poluce held the presser.
However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has maintained that agitation against three farm laws will continue and has not been called off.
Carried out peacefully for nearly two months, the protest called by thousands of farmers turned violent after the tractor rally called by them took unapproved routes to enter into the national capital on Republic Day. This, in turn, halted the city-state till evening, crippling several traffic junctions and forcing the government to snap internet connections in parts of Delhi. The protesters also breached India's Mughal-era monument Red Fort and unfurled a flag of their own atop one of the poles, inviting serious flak from citizens and leaders.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed at least 25 FIRs in cases related to the violence and chaos.
A majority of these cases have been registered under sections of rioting, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, obstructing police from doing their duty, police have also filed some cases under heinous sections of attempt to murder and attempt to culpable homicide in clashes reported from the Red Fort, ITO and Ghazipur. In one FIR, police are also probing protesters for destroying CCTV cameras on the road.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministry asks states to implement plan for regulating online health aggregators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never said doors for dialogue are closed’: Prakash Javadekar
- "We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know," Prakash Javadekar said. The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers who have been protesting since November 26 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared, says Delhi Police commissioner on R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand man bludgeons 9-year-old cousin to death with cricket bat
- Police said the accused had an altercation with the victim earlier in the day and then barged into his room in the evening and thrashed him with a cricket bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after violence, farm leaders postpone February 1 march to Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of ‘Vaccine Maitri’
- The delivery of vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during their virtual summit last September for all possible support to minimise the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill 2 villagers in Rajnandgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSCWB to seek clearance of Ayodhya development authority for Dhannipur complex
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar amps up Covid vaccination drive, enrols close to 2 lakh frontline staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In MHA’s new guidelines, swimming pools open for all, more people in theatres
- Issuing new guidelines for containment and surveillance, which will come into effect from February 1, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also asked the civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Rafale jets take off from France, will land in India tonight
- The Rafale jets will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More muscle to IAF with 3 Rafales landing tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions
- Russia is set to train the first group of Indian military specialists in operating the S-400 and the first batteries are expected by September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox