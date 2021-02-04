IND USA
Chief minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the function. (File photo)
Day-long centenary celebrations of Bihar assembly building slated for Feb 7

While the Speaker will give the welcome address, deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Legislative Council chairmam Avadhesh Narayan Singh and the CM will address the inaugural session. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will deliver a vote of thanks
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:11 PM IST

The centenary year celebration of the Bihar Legislative Assembly building will begin on February 7 at the Central Hall. Chief minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the function, which will also feature a session for members on the topic “Role of legislators in a democracy”.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, it will be just a day-long isession marking 100 years of the first session of the Bihar and Orissa Provincial Legislative Council held under the presidency of Sir Walter Maude on February 7, 1921 and addressed by then Governor Lord SP Sinha.

The present-day legislature has its genesis in the December 12, 1911 decision of British emperor George V regarding the creation of a separate province combining Bihar and Orissa with Patna as its headquarters and it was notified on March 22, 1912. Later, an independent building and secretariat for the Provincial Legislative Council was built in 1920.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Thursday, “We have organised just a day’s function on February 7, as the date is significant. In a couple of months, when the situation has improved, we will have a bigger function and a lot of other activities will be included. The PM has also given his consent to attend the function, but the date will be finalised after he gives a suitable date,” he said.

The day-long event will be divided into two parts. While the Speaker will give the welcome address, deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Legislative Council chairmam Avadhesh Narayan Singh and the CM will address the inaugural session. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will deliver a vote of thanks.

In the second half, the legislators, especially 104 first-timers, will be apprised of the legislative practices and functioning as well as the powers and privileges. Union law and justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi will deliberate on legislative business, financial matters, powers and privileges.

