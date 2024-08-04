Days before IAS coaching deaths, UPSC aspirant died by suicide due to ‘immense pressure’

In the midst of the recent debate on the living conditions of UPSC aspirants in coaching hubs in Delhi, the suicide of a student who was struggling with depression has come to light. A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 21, the police said. UPSC aspirant died by suicide on July 21 (HT File)

The police said that the UPSC aspirant was found hanging in her rented accommodation in Old Rajinder Nagar days before three UPSC aspirants died inside a coaching centre in the same locality. A purported suicide note by the deceased student surfaced online.

In the note, she delved into her struggle with depression and appealed to the government to reduce scams in government exams and to create jobs for the youth, besides calling for the rent in PGs and hostels meant for students to be decreased.

However, her family has alleged that she was mentally distressed because of harassment by a man. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsha Vardhana said the inquest proceeding was being conducted and further probe was underway.

In the three-page suicide note which surfaced online, the UPSC aspirant expressed despair over her inability to crack the civil services exam despite multiple attempts. She also wrote about the pressure of preparations and the exploitive practices of private hostels and PG in the area.

A friend of the victim, while talking to the media, said that the deceased student talked about the rising rents of hostels in recent conversations. The deceased woman had to vacate her hostel on August 5, her friend said. She had been staying in Delhi for four years.

In her suicide note, the victim also requested the government to allow euthanasia and also requested her parents to donate her organs.

The UPSC aspirant's death comes to light days after three students died in Old Rajinder Nagar after being stuck inside a flooded basement in a coaching centre.

Extremely heavy rains in the area and the lack of proper drainage and safety led to water entering the basement of the coaching centre at a very high speed, blocking the only exit.

(With inputs from PTI)