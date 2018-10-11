DCW rescues 8 Nepali girls from hotel

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday rescued eight Nepali girls, who were going to be trafficked to Gulf countries, from a hotel in Paharganj area.

According to the Commission, it received a tip-off from a non-governmental organisation KI Nepal, which informed that some girls are being kept in Hotel Omaxe Deluxe.

Following the call, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal along with Commission members and staff of the NGO conducted a raid at the hotel with the assistance of Delhi Police.

The girls, who have come from earthquake affected areas in Nepal, were lured with employment opportunities in Delhi, the Commission said.

“Passports of some were taken away and after having waited for several days in the hotel, they started getting concerned to go back to Nepal but had no means to do so,” it added.

The girls, all aged above 20, have now been sent to a stay home provided by an NGO associated with Nepal Embassy.

Delhi is a major transit route for trafficking Nepalese girls to the Gulf, DCW Chief noted, and urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Nepal government to put an end to it.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 21:18 IST