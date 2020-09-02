DDA to start public consultation for Delhi’s master plan from today

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:57 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start public consultation for the preparation of Master Plan of Delhi-2041, a vision document for the city’s development in the next two decades, from September 2.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 11 am.

The first round of consultation to finalise the contours of the vision document will be done with the resident welfare associations of unauthorised colonies in the national Capital. The Centre, last year, had started the process of giving ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

A senior DDA official said, “To begin this process, an online meeting will be held on September 2 with RWAs of unauthorised colonies of Delhi. This is to understand the issues in their localities and discuss possible solutions to improve the quality of life of residents in these areas.”

DDA has roped in the National Institute of Urban Affairs, an advisory body under the Union minister of Housing and urban affairs, for the preparation of the MPD-2041.

DDA started the process to confer ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies in December 2019. Just days before the model code of conduct for the Delhi assembly elections was put in force, the Centre had handed over ownership rights documents to 20 property owners under Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

The DDA official said that for the consultation process, RWAs of these colonies can register themselves by sending an e-mail to mpd2041@gmail.com. The land-owning agency has also launched an interactive microsite ‘Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041’ to disseminate information about the consultative process, said an official.

DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain said, “We look forward to active participation from the people of Delhi and seek their support towards shaping a shared vision for Delhi.”

The DDA official said that the land-owning agency plans to hold large-scale consultative meetings with various groups. But due to the Coronavirus disease pandemic, these meetings will be held online.

After unauthorised colonies, DDA will hold meetings with various stakeholders and citizen groups such as RWAs, market and trader associations, industry associations, informal sector, women, children and youth, professional bodies and associations, etc. in the next two months.

The NIUA has been asked to submit the draft MPD-2041, an official said, by December this year.