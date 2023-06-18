Deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free extended till September 14: Details here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on ___ announced to extend the deadline for free Aadhaar card update by three months till September 14, 2023. Initially set until June 14, 2023, UIDAI had announced this three-month drive in March. (HT file photo)

Initially set until June 14, 2023, UIDAI had announced this three-month drive in March. The campaign applies to those citizens who had got their Aadhaar issued ten years ago and have not updated that. To avail the facility, one needs to submit proof of identity and address at the official website. Usually, it costs ₹50 to update each Aadhaar card detail.

The UIDAI has specified that users can upload their identity and address proofs by September 14. In its statement, the UIDAI said, "Please update Aadhaar for continued accuracy of demographic information. To update it, upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents."

Steps to update Aadhaar details online:

1. Visit the Aadhaar Self-Service portal on the official website of UIDAI https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

2. Log in to the portal using Aadhaar number, or virtual id, and captcha. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number to authenticate the process.

3. Go to the document update section and review the existing details.

4. Select the appropriate document type from the drop-down list and upload the scanned copies of the original documents.

5. Click on submit button. Note down the Service Request Number (SRN) to track the status of the application request.