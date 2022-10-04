‘Dear death…’: Here's what JK cop murder accused wrote in his personal diary

Yasir Ahmed, the main suspect in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir's director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia, was "depressed", said police citing his recent diary entries.

Ahmed, 23, wrote about all things sad and gloomy in the diary, some of which were lifts from Bollywood songs. Some of the entries read "I Hate My Life" and "Dear Death, I'm Waiting for You".

A popular Bollywood song from the movie Aashiqui 2, "Bhula dena mujhe, hai alvida tujhe", that talks about separation and partings was also mentioned.

He wrote that he was "99 percent depressed" in his life. “I am ten percent happy, zero percent in love, and ninety percent stressed. I despise my existence since it just brings me sorrow and I long for death to restart it,” one of the entries read.

“I want Restart My life", "Zindagi to bas taklif deti hai, sukoon to maut hi deti hai (life only hurts, death brings peace), and "everyday starts with expectation but ends with bad experience", he added.

The 23-year-old domestic help was apprehended on Tuesday after a massive search was launched to nab him.

On Monday night, DG (Prisons) Lohia was found dead at his home on the outskirts of Jammu. His neck had been slit and he had burn injuries all over his body. Ahmed had been working in the residence for approximately six months.

Earlier, DGP Dilbag Singh said that a preliminary examination of the murder scene revealed that Lohia must have been applying oil to his sore foot. The attacker reportedly smothered Lohia to death, sliced his neck with a broken ketchup bottle, and then attempted to set fire to his body.

"The suspect had bolted the room from inside while he was rubbing balm on his foot. He repeatedly attacked him with a sharp object and even threw a burning pillow towards him in an apparent bid to set the body ablaze," he added.

(With agency inputs)

