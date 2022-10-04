Home / India News / J&K cop murder: Obscure group claims responsibility, calls it just beginning

J&K cop murder: Obscure group claims responsibility, calls it just beginning

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said so far “no terror act is apparent”, citing the initial investigation even as a thorough probe was on

Police said the suspect, Yasir Ahmed, was quite aggressive in his behaviour and also under depression. (Sourced)
Police said the suspect, Yasir Ahmed, was quite aggressive in his behaviour and also under depression. (Sourced)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

A little-known group has claimed the responsibility for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia’s murder, saying it was a “small gift” to Union home minister Amit Shah, who began his three-day visit to the region on Monday.

The group calling itself the Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed its “special squad” carried out an “intelligence-based” operation to kill Lohia. It called Lohia “a high-value target” and said the murder is just the beginning of such high-profile operations to “warn this Hindutva regime and its collaborators that we will strike anytime and anywhere with precision”.

“This is a small gift to visiting home minister amid such a security grid. ...we will continue such operations...,” the group said in a note circulated on social media.

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the claim even as additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said so far “no terror act is apparent”, citing the initial investigation. Singh said a thorough probe was on. He added the weapon used in the murder has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting the suspect’s mental state.

Singh identified Lohia’s domestic help, Yasir Ahmed, 23, as the main accused. “Some CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after the commission of this crime.”

Singh said Ahmed was working at Lohia’s house for nearly six months. He cited the initial investigation and said Ahmed was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression.

J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh earlier said a manhunt had been launched to nab the domestic help, who is from Ramban, around 120-km from Jammu. He added the suspect even attempted to set ablaze the body of Lohia, 57, who was promoted and appointed as director general (prisons) in August.

Mukesh Singh said Lohia was found dead with burn injuries and his throat slit. He cited the preliminary examination of the crime scene and said the killer first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire.

The guards at Lohia’s residence saw the fire inside Lohia’s room and broke open its door as it was locked from the inside.

Lohia was murdered on the day Shah arrived in Jammu for the three-day visit to J&K. Shah is due to address rallies in Rajouri and at Baramulla. He is also likely to chair a security review meet in Srinagar on Wednesday before returning to New Delhi.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out