Home / India News / In J&K top cop's murder, domestic help nabbed hours after major hunt launched

In J&K top cop's murder, domestic help nabbed hours after major hunt launched

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:31 PM IST

J&K DG prison's murder: Yasir Ahmed, 23, was working as a domestic help at the house where Lohia was residing.

One of the images of Yasir Ahmed shared by police during the search op.&nbsp;
One of the images of Yasir Ahmed shared by police during the search op. 
Reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Written by Sohini Goswami

The prime accused in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir's director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia, ht nAhmed, was apprehended on Tuesday after a massive search was launched to nab him.

ADGP Mukesh Singh said interrogation of the accused is underway. “In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in murder case of Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started,” Singh said in a statement.

Ahmed, 23, was working as a domestic help at the house where Lohia was residing.

Earlier, DGP Dilbag Singh who visited the crime scene, said, “Lohia had been staying at his friend Sanjeev Khajuria’s friend in Udheywala for some days. Last night after having dinner, the DG went to his room to sleep. Since the DG Prisons had a foot injury, his domestic help Yasir was probably applying some ointment before the latter bolted the room from inside and attacked Lohia repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon. Yasir later tried to burn Lohia’s body with a pillow cover."

He said other residents of the house tried to forcibly enter the room to rescue Lohia, but by then he had died.

The DGP further said, “It really unfortunate if domestic help acts in such a way. There are certain clues that suggest Yasir was not in a right state of mind and was also of aggressive nature. The case is being investigated.”

When asked about People’s Antic-Fascist Front owning the responsibility, he said, “All such propaganda outfits shamelessly own everything but there is no such clue as of now with us and we rule it out for the time being but it has to seen, if it comes up during probe.”

It has come to the fore that HK Lohia had returned to Srinagar a day before and stayed with his friend Sanjeev Khajuria at his Udheywala residence.

“Since his official residence at Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar is being renovated, the DG Prisons had been putting up at his friend’s house . Khajuria runs NGO Nehru Yuva Kendra and Lohia’s wife considered Khajuria as his brother. Lohia had taken along his domestic help Yasir,” a source in the deparsaid police sources.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir police
jammu and kashmir police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out