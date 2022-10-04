J&K DG prison's murder: Accused help was aggressive, under depression, say cops

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday said initial investigation into the death of director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia in Jammu revealed it is not an act of terror even as a thorough probe is underway to rule out all possibilities.

A statement released by ADGP Mukesh Singh said the main accused in the case, Yasir Ahmed, 23, who worked as a domestic help at Lohia's household, was aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression. A search is on for Ahmed who can be seen running away from the scene of crime in CCTV footage.

Ramban deputy commissioner Massrat Islam said preliminary reports revealed Ahmed belongs to Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district that lies close to Doda district.

Earlier, director general of police Dilbag Singh said the incident that came on the eve of Union home minister Amit Shah's visit to the Union territory was "extremely unfortunate". He said the accused had even tried to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as director general of prisons in the Union territory in August.

Police have released some images of Ahmed, a resident of Ramban, adding a weapon has also been seized.

“He was working in this house for nearly six months… Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources,” the statement read.

“So far no terror act is apparent as per initial investigation but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides, some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state,” it added.

Police also urged the public to share any information of the accused. “Anyone who gets any information of him or he is seen anywhere, the information must be shared with police.”