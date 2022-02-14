'Dear KCR Garu..': Himanta slams Telangana CM over surgical strike 'proof'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for questioning the surgical strikes that India had conducted across terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016.

“Dear KCR garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army. In spite of this you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army?New India will not tolerate insults against our Army,” tweeted Sarma with the video. The video shared by Sarma showed screenshots of maps, satellite images and cut shots of various videos. It also showed after and before images of the scene where the surgical strike was conducted.

A day ago, Rao, also known as KCR, during a press conference, backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand that the Union government provide proof of the strikes.

“There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of the surgical strikes. Even now I am asking. Let the Government of India show. It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among people,” Rao had said.

The two chief minister have been at the loggerheads over the issue of surgical strikes since last week.

It started when Sarma while addressing an election rally, had said, "Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"

Sarma was criticised for his remark by several other opposition leaders, including Rao. "I've no relation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, not even his party. He is an MP, who has a family history. Assam chief minister should apologise for his comment," Rao had said on Sunday.

The Telangana chief minister had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to sack the Assam CM for his comments.

Hitting back at KCR, Sarma took a dig at Rao saying, "I believe that questioning the Army whether they have carried out the surgical strike or not is the biggest crime. He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Rahul Gandhi's comment on our Army."