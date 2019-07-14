4 more killed in Assam floods, toll reaches 11

Flood-related incidents have claimed four more lives across Assam in the last 24 hours, raising the number of deaths in the state to 11 on Sunday, said a statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Two of the deaths have been reported from Jorhat district, while the other two were reported in Barpeta and Dhubri districts, said an official.

Nearly 90% of Kaziranga National Park, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos and a world heritage site, has been inundated by flood waters, and most of the wild animals are seeking safety at higher grounds in the neighbouring Karbi Anglong district.

“Seven hog deer have been killed in road accidents while trying to cross the highway to safer grounds and seven others have been rescued. Many animals are taking shelter in the artificial highlands constructed within the park,” said P Sivakumar, director of the park.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 2.64 million people in 28 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected by the second wave of floods this year.

A total of 3,181 villages in 103 revenue circles across the state have been affected and standing crop in 87,607 hectares damaged, the official said. Over 270 houses in 10 districts have been damaged completely or partially due to the floods, the official added.

Over 16,500 people, who have been uprooted from their homes, are taking shelter in 327 relief camps across 20 districts of the state, State Disaster Management Authority said. On Sunday, 7,833 people were evacuated by the state and National Disaster Response Force teams.

Flood waters have also damaged, or submerged, 93 roads across the state.

The Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger-mark at five places, including in Nematighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Other rivers such as Burhidihing, Subansiri, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kapili, Puthimari, Beki, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara are also flowing over the red-mark at several places.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states on Monday as well, adding that the situation was unlikely to improve soon.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 21:53 IST