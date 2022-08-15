Decentralisation key to removing regional disparities, says Jagan

Hyderabad:

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said his government was committed to decentralised development at all levels for equitable development of all regions.

“We have increased the number of districts in the state from 10 to 26, as part of decentralisation and are bringing administration closer to the people,” Reddy said, while addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Making an indirect reference to his government’s policy of creating three capitals for the state, Jagan said decentralisation was the only solution to remove regional disparities and fulfil the aspirations of people.

Reiterating the commitment to welfare and development agenda, the chief minister said his government had ushered in revolutionary changes in the administration in last three years.

He explained at length on the welfare schemes brought in by the government “which has been showing the desired results and commitment to women empowerment, social justice, reforms in health and medical sectors besides taking governance to the door step.”

He said ₹1.65 lakh crore was transferred to the beneficiaries under multiple schemes under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) “revolutionising the delivery mechanism, dusting out corruption and middlemen”.

“This is the only government that is of the view that all the money being spent on welfare is an investment for a better and bright future which paves way to nation building and prepare youth to face the global competition, crossing all the discriminations,” he added.

