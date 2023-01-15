Home / India News / ‘Decided to never fly…’: Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl's tweet after Nepal air crash kills 68

‘Decided to never fly…’: Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl's tweet after Nepal air crash kills 68

india news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl voiced alarm about the aviation infrastructure of the airport adding that he anticipated such dreadful event.

Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane as rescuers are scouring the crash site, in Pokhara, Nepal.(AP)
Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane as rescuers are scouring the crash site, in Pokhara, Nepal.(AP)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead in a horrific passenger plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara. It is the second major air crash in the Himalayan country in the past seven months since the Tara Air plane crash on May 29 which killed 22 passengers.

Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl voiced alarm about the aviation infrastructure of the airport adding that he anticipated such dreadful event.

He recounted on Twitter how, while flying to Pokhara, he noticed airflow coming through the plane's window. He stated that even when he complained, the issue was taken lightly.

He tweeted, “This is really really sad. Few yrs ago on my flight to Pokhara, when I told the stewardess that airflow was coming from the corner of a window while airborne, she brought a tissue paper & stuffed the crevice. Decided to never fly to Pokhara again expecting the worst one day.”

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh react to Nepal plane crash: ‘Heart goes out to…’

Another user responded to Bahl's post, saying that he, too, had witnessed mismanagement and a lack of good private aircraft in the country. “Most of the Nepal private propeller aircrafts are refurbished scraps bought from India. Had similar experience where the gate was locked using rubber strap and felt this is very much normal. Decided not to take propeller flight in Nepal after that,” the user wrote.

Some, however, questioned who is more responsible for the safety violations: the airport administration or the airlines. “Its an airline issue, not a destination issue? Unless there’s only one airline that flies there,” a Twitter user replied.

Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu was carrying 72 passengers. According to the flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft was 15 years old.

Along with locals, there were five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish, two South Koreans, one Australian, one French, and one Argentine.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
snapdeal nepal airport + 1 more
snapdeal nepal airport

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out