Decision for Haj pilgrimage will be taken after Saudi govt’s call: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The minister said given the protocol for the Covid-19 pandemic and keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims, the entire Haj process might witness a significant change in view of necessary guidelines.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In June this year India said it will not send pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In June this year India said it will not send pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
         

The decision of resumption of the Haj pilgrimage will rest on the Saudi Arabia government’s call and the national as well as international Covid-19 guidelines, Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

Chairing a Haj review meeting he said though the pilgrimage is scheduled for June-July 2021, the final decision will be taken in due course keeping in view necessary guidelines to be issued by the Saudi Arabia government and the government of India in view of the pandemic.

The minister said given the protocol for the Covid-19 pandemic and keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims, the entire Haj process might witness a significant change in view of necessary guidelines. “These include accommodation, transport, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia,” the minister said.

In June this year India said it will not send pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the wake of the pandemic. Naqvi while announcing the decision has also said the money collected for application from more than 2.3 lakh pilgrims will be returned without cancellation deductions through direct transfer.

