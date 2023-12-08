Decisive blow to forces of darkness, says Conrad K Sangma after cops seize ammo

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya police have seized more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition apart from other contraband in the 9th Mile Baridua area along the Assam-Meghalaya border late on Thursday, the state police said on Friday. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma praised the Ribhoi district police for the seizure (Ribhoi Police)

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma praised the Ribhoi district police for the seizure, saying they had “dealt a decisive blow to the forces of darkness targeting our state” through their “unwavering resolve and tireless efforts”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The operation was conducted on a tip by the military intelligence.

“One notorious interstate criminal who is entangled in a web of illegal activities that spanned from the trafficking of arms and precious wildlife as well as forgery of official documents (has been) arrested,” Sangma said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

From his possession, police seized 1,001 AK-47 assault rifle ammunition with three empty magazines, seven light machine gun (LMG) 7.62 ammunition, 14 INSAS 5.56 ammunition an empty magazine, three empty cases, and a smoke grenade and hand grenade each, police said.

Police also seized seven deer antlers, one deer skull and a lower jaw of a wild boar. 34 rubber seals of various government departments, paramilitary forces and local village council heads were also seized from them.

Ri-Bhoi superintendent of police Giri Prasad M said over the phone from Nongpoh, the district headquarters, that the arrested person was being questioned for more leads. He refused to divulge the identity of the suspect, said to be a Mizoram resident.

“Necessary action is being taken up under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on to establish the network if any. Once we gather more information, we will share it publicly,” he said.