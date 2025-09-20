Decomposed body of 31-year-old man found at his house in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Decomposed body of a 31-year-old man was found at his house in Ranchi's Chutiya area, police said on Saturday. The body seemed to be four days old, and it was sent for post-mortem examination to the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)(AFP/ Representative)

The body of Shankar Mishra was found at his house in Chutiya Railway Colony on Friday, they said.

The body seemed to be four days old, and it was sent for post-mortem examination to the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), they added.

Prima facie, it appears that he was brutally assaulted, police said.

"No written complaint has been filed by the deceased's family. We will begin our investigation once a complaint is filed," a police officer said.