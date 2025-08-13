Decomposed body of rickshaw puller found hanging from tree in Delhi's Inderlok

The decomposed body of a man, which was found hanging from a tree in a park in north Delhi’s Inderlok area, has been identified as that of a 43-year-old rickshaw puller, an official said on Wednesday. A police team found a decomposed body, estimated to be four to five days old, suspended from a branch about 10 feet high with a rope.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

On Monday, at around 6 pm, the police received information regarding a male body hanging from a tree inside the kachra park in Shehzada Bagh, he said.

During local inquiries, a rickshaw puller named Sushil identified the deceased as Manoj, who was also a rickshaw puller and allegedly an alcoholic, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to trace his family.

A team rushed to the spot and found a decomposed body, estimated to be four to five days old, suspended from a branch about 10 feet high with a rope, a senior police officer said.

The crime team and forensic experts were called to the site for inspection. During a personal search of the body, police recovered a mobile phone and a copy of an Aadhaar card identifying him as Manoj, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, the officer mentioned further.

The body has been preserved at the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.