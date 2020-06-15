‘Deep conspiracy’: Pappu Yadav demands CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 10:43 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav demanded on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who dropped out of an engineering college to pursue a career in Bollywood and delivered several hit films over the past decade, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Dattatreya Bargude, an assistant commissioner of Mumbai Police, confirmed the actor’s death and said that no “note” was found at his residence.

“I cannot imagine how this happened. I request the government to launch a CBI inquiry. I think there is a deep conspiracy behind his death. Sushant cannot commit suicide,” Pappu Yadav told reporters.

“I want a CBI inquiry in the matter. Sushant was a workaholic and good man, not the kind of person that would commit suicide. He rose from the bottom. Made Bihar proud. Now the state of Bihar is in mourning,” he added.

Yadav also claimed that it could be a case of homicide.

Rajput was born in Bihar’s capital of Patna and was the youngest of five children of a government employee. He completed his schooling in Delhi before securing a seat in an engineering college in the Capital in 2003.

He dropped out of the course to pursue acting professionally three years later and joined the Barry John Acting School.

The actor landed his first role in the Hindi serial, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, in 2008 but gained popularity the next year with his character in the popular soap, Pavitra Rishta.

He debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with the movie Kai Po Che!, adapted from a novel by Chetan Bhagat but became a household name with the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic on the World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain, in 2016.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 and also acted in the thriller Drive that was released on Netflix the same year.

(Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)