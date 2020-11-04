Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:17 IST

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash on Wednesday reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai after being allegedly untraceable for days. Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB after it claimed to have seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid ar her residence.

The agency had said Prakash went missing after she didn’t reply to the summons of the agency.

Prakash applied for an anticipatory bail before her questioning on Wednesday. A Mumbai court ordered that Prakash can’t be arrested till November 7.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Karishma has already resigned from the talent agency, KWAN. Hence, she is not associated with Deepika Padukone any more.

According to news agency ANI, NCB has also summoned the employees of KWAN Talent Agency, which has become one of the foci of the Bollywood drug probe. The alleged drug links of Bollywood celebs, including A-listers, came to the fore following the federal agency’s investigation into the death of Rajput on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai’s residence. Many celebrities including Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by NCB.