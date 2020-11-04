e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai

A Mumbai court ordered that Karishma Prakash can’t be arrested till November 7.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karishma Prakash at NCB office in September when she was summoned for questioning in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Karishma Prakash at NCB office in September when she was summoned for questioning in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. (PTI)
         

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash on Wednesday reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai after being allegedly untraceable for days. Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB after it claimed to have seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid ar her residence.

The agency had said Prakash went missing after she didn’t reply to the summons of the agency.

Prakash applied for an anticipatory bail before her questioning on Wednesday. A Mumbai court ordered that Prakash can’t be arrested till November 7.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Karishma has already resigned from the talent agency, KWAN. Hence, she is not associated with Deepika Padukone any more.

According to news agency ANI, NCB has also summoned the employees of KWAN Talent Agency, which has become one of the foci of the Bollywood drug probe. The alleged drug links of Bollywood celebs, including A-listers, came to the fore following the federal agency’s investigation into the death of Rajput on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai’s residence. Many celebrities including Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by NCB.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In