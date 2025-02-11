Menu Explore
Defamation case: Complainant deposes in court against Rahul Gandhi

PTI |
Feb 11, 2025 04:13 PM IST

Special court on Tuesday heard the defamation case against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi.

Special court on Tuesday heard the defamation case against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing the complainant Vijay Mishra, said the cross-examination of his client by Gandhi's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla was completed.

The court posted the hearing on February 24, when the witness would be cross-examined, he added.

The case is over the alleged objectionable remark made by Gandhi about Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, prompting Mishra, a local BJP politician, to file the complaint.

Hailing from Hanumanganj under Kotwali Dehat police station area, Mishra filed the case in 2018 and alleged Gandhi made an indecent remark in 2018 that had hurt him.

Over the past five years, the case underwent multiple proceedings, but Gandhi reportedly failed to appear in court. In December 2023, following a warrant, Gandhi appeared in court. In February 2024, the Congress leader complied with the summons and the special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of 25,000 each.

Following this, the court instructed him to record his statement, which was finally completed on July 26, 2024, though after multiple postponements.

Gandhi pleaded not guilty and claimed the case was a part of a political conspiracy against him but the court directed the complainant to present evidence.

