Defence budget fails to challenge China, shows that govt failed to support our Army, says Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a press briefing, Gandhi alleged that the Centre through the budget conveyed a message to China that it won't increase the expenditure on defence.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Defence budget fails to challenge China, shows that govt failed to support our Army, says Rahul Gandhi
BMC official accidentally 'drinks' sanitiser instead of water
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:21 PM IST
"Bottles of water and sanitiser kept there were similar. So it happened," BMC joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar said.
Punjab witnessed 44.5 % increase in stubble burning incidents in 2020: Centre
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The top court was apprised that an ordinance was promulgated for setting up a broad based Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas to provide for coherent approach in order to tackle the problem of air pollution.
Goa to tone down carnival celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:54 PM IST
- Besides the float parades involving decorated floats representing various facets of Goa’s life and culture, the carnival is also celebrated through dances and community events.
Jharkhand rescues 15 camels, says lacks trained staff to handle them
By Sanjoy Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The vehicle carrying camels was coming from Haryana and was en route to Malda in West Bengal from where the animals were to be sent to Bangladesh, officials said.
SC notice on transfer petition to settle uniform age of marriage for men, women
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
- The petition says the present legal framework that allows girls to marry at 18 years of age and boys at 21 years of age, aggravates the gender inequality that exists within a marital relationship.
Taj Mahal among 50 'religious places' identified to combat child labour, begging
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:39 PM IST
In a statement, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said the intervention shall be undertaken in a collaborative manner with the involvement of multi-stakeholders.
Jharkhand health worker dies 36 hours after vaccination
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Though 52-year-old Pahan did not have comorbidities, the cause of his death is being investigated.
Jind mahapanchayat: Rakesh Tikait, farmer leaders fall as stage collapses
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:58 PM IST
This is the first Kisan mahapanchayat in Haryana. Rakesh Tikait has earlier announced that he would be present there to address.
Elgar organiser condemns Sharjil Usmani’s ‘Hindu’ remark, also slams BJP
By Nadeem Inamdar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:21 PM IST
- Kolse Patil said the BJP was making an issue out of the AMU leader's speech since it wanted to defame the Elgar Parishad.
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate webinar series on road safety on Feb 9
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The webinar series being organised by the India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) focuses on reducing the road fatalities in the country by half by 2030, IRF said in a statement.
'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens.
Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The exercise near the India-Pakistan border aims at enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two armies and will focus on counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate, the spokesperson said.
Govt puts Twitter on notice for unblocking 250 accounts, threatens prosecution
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Twitter withheld from Indian users nearly 250 accounts that allegedly used a controversial hashtag after the government asked the social media company to block access “to prevent escalation of violence”
Parliament library to continue home delivery of books despite lukewarm response
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:42 PM IST
An official said many MPs returned to their constituencies because of the pandemic, which may be the primary reason why fewer books were requested
