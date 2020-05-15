e-paper
Defence minister Rajnath Singh commissions coast guard vessels via video conference

Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan said the commissioning of the vessels proved that despite the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the maritime organisation was moving ahead.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajnath Singh praised GSL and L&T Shipyard for continuing to build and maintain ships under the present circumstances.
Rajnath Singh praised GSL and L&T Shipyard for continuing to build and maintain ships under the present circumstances.(PHOTO: DEFENCE MINISTRY .)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned three coast guard vessels through video conferencing and said the locally-built ships symbolised the country’s self-reliance. The new vessels are Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451, the ministry said in a statement.

“The commissioning of these ships is an important milestone in India’s coastal capability building process. Also, despite challenges like Covid-19, it is also a great example of our commitment and determination for the safety and security of the country,” Singh said.

While Sachet is the first in a series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) designed and being built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the IBs have been built by Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira shipyard.

Singh praised GSL and L&T Shipyard for continuing to build and maintain ships under the present circumstances. “It also shows professionalism. It is noteworthy that Indian shipyards are making significant contribution to the vision of ‘Make in India’ and the ‘Self-reliant India campaign’,” Singh said.

Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan said the commissioning of the vessels proved that despite the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the maritime organisation was moving ahead.

With the commissioning of the new ships, the coast guard now has a total of 150 vessels and 62 aircraft. Also, 40 ships are under various stages of construction at different yards and 16 advanced light helicopters are being built at Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

