Defence minister Rajnath Singh said at the meeting that 11 Indian Navy diving teams have also been kept on standby.(PTI)
india news

Defence minister reviews prep for Cyclone Tauktae, navy warships kept on standby

Three warships (Talwar, Tarkash and Tabar) are on standby with relief material for immediate assistance to affected areas if required, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that more warships can be diverted for stranded fishing boats.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:03 AM IST

With Tauktae intensifying from a very severe to an extremely severe cyclonic storm, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the military’s preparations to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to states affected by the cyclone even as warships and rescue teams are on standby for relief work, officials familiar with the development said.

Three warships (Talwar, Tarkash and Tabar) are on standby with relief material for immediate assistance to affected areas if required, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that more warships can be diverted for stranded fishing boats.

The minister said at the meeting that 11 Indian Navy diving teams have also been kept on standby.

“Twelve flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment...”

The navy’s maritime reconnaissance aircraft are also broadcasting warnings to fishermen.

