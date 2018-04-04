Defence ministry has identified four strategic rail lines along India-China border: Govt

The defence ministry has identified four strategic rail lines along the India-China border but the final location surveys are still pending, the government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for railways Rajen Gohain said the four strategic lines along the India-China border are — Missamari-Tenga-Tawang (378 km), Bilaspur-Manali-Leh (498 km), Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai (227 km) and North Lakhimpur-Bame-Silapathar (249 km).

“Ministry of Defence has provided funds to Ministry of Railways for carrying out final location surveys (FLS) of these four identified strategic lines and Ministry of Railways has taken up these FLS.

“The undulating terrain of young Himalayas and difficult geological conditions are affecting the pace of survey undertaken,” Gohain said.

He also said all government agencies working in the area and having specialisation in survey in these difficult geographical areas are meeting regularly for early completion of these surveys.

“Decision regarding sanction and commencement of these projects will be taken up after completion of FLS,” the minister said.