Home / India News / Defence ministry inks 1,700-crore contract for more BrahMos missiles for navy

Defence ministry inks 1,700-crore contract for more BrahMos missiles for navy

india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 10:42 PM IST

BrahMos variants can be launched from land, air and sea, and all three variants are in service in the Indian armed forces.

Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai in March this year (ANI)
Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai in March this year (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Thursday signed a 1,700-crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd for buying additional dual-role capable missiles for the navy, a move that will provide impetus to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production, the ministry said in a statement.

“Induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets,” it added. Dual role capability refers to the use of BrahMos missile for land as well as anti-ship attacks.

BrahMos variants can be launched from land, air and sea, and all three variants are in service in the Indian armed forces.

In May, India successfully fired an extended range variant of BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft, with the weapon achieving a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal.

The BrahMos missile, an Indo-Russian joint venture, has a range of 290 km and is the fastest cruise missile in the world with a top speed of Mach 2.8 (nearly three times the speed of sound). The extended range variant tested by IAF in May had a range of 450-500 km.

Increasing the missile’s range became possible after India’s induction into the Missile Technology Control Regime in June 2016. India is also laying the groundwork to develop an even longer range BrahMos missile, capable of striking targets more than 800 km away.

...

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out