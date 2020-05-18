e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Defence stocks surge after rise in FDI limit via automatic route; Hal, BEL among gainers

Defence stocks surge after rise in FDI limit via automatic route; Hal, BEL among gainers

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) jumped 10%, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) rose 5.53%, BEML advanced 5.3%, Astra Microwave Products surged 4.93% and Bharat Dynamics was trading up 4.71% on the S&P BSE Sensex.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 11:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Major defence stocks rose up to 10% in intra-day deals bucking the overall weak broader market trends.
Major defence stocks rose up to 10% in intra-day deals bucking the overall weak broader market trends.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )
         

Shares in defence manufacturing companies shot up on Monday after the government raise foreign direct investment (FDI) by allowing 74% up from 49% under the automatic route via automatic route as a part of the economic stimulus announced to help the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Major defence stocks rose up to 10% in intra-day deals bucking the overall weak broader market trends.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) jumped 10%, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) rose 5.53%, BEML advanced 5.3%, Astra Microwave Products surged 4.93% and Bharat Dynamics was trading up 4.71% on the S&P BSE Sensex.

India’s benchmark indices erased early gains and fell sharply on Monday as stimulus measures announced over the weekend failed to cheer and investors fretted over the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined over 957.78 points or 3.08% to 30,139.95 level and NSE’s Nifty50 was at 8,854.35, down 282.50 points or 3.09%, at 11:20am.

Both the indices were dragged by bank stocks.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In