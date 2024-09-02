Delays in justice administration undermine public’s trust: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed concern over the pressing issue of delayed justice, particularly in cases involving heinous crimes like sexual assault, often causing public disillusionment and a perception that the judicial process lacks sensitivity. President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the National Conference of District Judiciary in New Delhi, Murmu also highlighted the need to eliminate the pervasive culture of repeated adjournments in the Indian judicial system. She emphasised that this “tariq pe tariq” (date after date) culture, which results in significant delays in the administration of justice, undermines public trust and exacerbates the hardships faced by ordinary citizens, particularly those from rural areas.

“When court decisions in a heinous crime like rape come after a generation has passed, the common man feels that the judicial process lacks sensitivity,” said the President, highlighting the crucial need for the judiciary to address delays that corrodes public faith in the justice system.

“It is a sad aspect of our social life that, in some cases, people with resources continue to roam around fearlessly and freely even after committing crimes,” she added during the conference organised by the Supreme Court of India and attended by numerous judicial officers.

Murmu’s call for expedited justice in sexual crime cases comes in the wake of national outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata. This horrific incident has ignited widespread protests across the country.

On August 28, Murmu, expressing deep frustration, declared that “enough is enough,” and urged India to confront the “perversion” of crimes against women and challenge the mindset that views women as “less powerful, less capable, less intelligent.” Referring specifically to the August 9 attack on the junior doctor in Kolkata, the President, “dismayed and horrified,” pointed out that this crime is part of a disturbing pattern of violence against women.

In her address on Sunday, Murmu, placing emphasis on the moral responsibility of judges to ensure that justice is dispensed with compassion and efficiency, pointed out that the district courts, which form the backbone of the judiciary, play a pivotal role in shaping the public’s perception of justice.

“The district-level courts determine the image of the judiciary in the minds of crores of citizens,” remarked the President, adding that the success of the judiciary hinges on its ability to provide justice “with sensitivity and promptness and at a low cost”.

Murmu touched upon the broader challenges facing the judiciary, particularly the backlog and pendency of cases, which she described as a “big challenge” that requires urgent attention. “Cases remaining pending for as long as over 32 years is a serious issue that needs to be pondered upon,” she said, urging all stakeholders to prioritise finding solutions to this problem.

Addressing the deep-rooted issue of “culture of adjournment,” Murmu said that every possible measure should be taken to change this situation, as she called for a comprehensive study on what she termed “black coat syndrome” -- a phenomenon akin to white coat syndrome, where people experience hypertension in a clinical setting. The President lamented that poor and rural populations experience fear and anxiety at the prospect of engaging with the legal system. This syndrome, she explained, leads many to avoid courtrooms altogether, preferring to endure injustice rather than face the financial and emotional toll of prolonged legal battles.

“The poor people from villages are afraid to go to court. Often, they tolerate injustice silently because they feel that fighting for justice can make their lives more miserable,” said Murmu, adding that this reluctance is compounded by the financial strain of repeated court visits, a situation that the culture of adjournments only exacerbates.

She advocated for more frequent special Lok Adalat weeks, which have proven to be an effective tool in reducing case backlog. “All stakeholders have to find a solution by giving priority to this problem,” urged Murmu, expressing optimism that the discussions held during the conference would lead to actionable outcomes that could alleviate the burden on the judiciary.

In addition to addressing broader judicial challenges, President Murmu also focussed on the specific needs of vulnerable groups, such as the children of incarcerated women and juvenile delinquents. She stressed the importance of prioritising the health and education of children whose mothers are in prison, recognising that these children face unique challenges that require special attention. “The children of women who are in prison have their entire lives lying ahead. Our priority should be to assess and improve what is being done for their health and education,” she said.

For juvenile delinquents, Murmu advocated for a rehabilitative approach, highlighting the need to provide these young individuals with the skills and mental health support they need to reintegrate into society. “Taking measures to improve their thinking and mental health, providing them with useful skills for living, and providing them free legal aid should also be our priority,” she said, underscoring the importance of a justice system that not only punishes but also rehabilitates.

Murmu also expressed her elation over the growing number of women judicial officers in the country. “I am very happy to note that the number of women in the selection of Judicial Officers has increased in recent years. Due to this increase, the number of women has exceeded 50 percent of the total number of judicial officers in many states. I hope that all those associated with the judiciary will set exemplary examples of thoughts, behavior and language free from prejudices regarding women,” she said.

The President concluded on a hopeful note, commending the Supreme Court for its decision to implement provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita with retrospective effect, which includes releasing first-time accused on bail after serving a portion of their sentence. “I am confident that by implementing the new system of criminal justice with this promptness, our judiciary will usher in a new era of justice,” she said.