Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delegates from election bodies of 23 countries to visit India to observe LS polls

ByAkshita Kumari
May 04, 2024 01:24 PM IST

The event aims to familiarise the foreign election management bodies with the nuances of India’s electoral system as well as the best practices used by the largest democracy in the world

A delegation of 75 officials from the election management bodies (EMBs) of 23 countries will visit India to observe the world’s largest election process during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the country, Election Commission of India officials said.

An election official marks the finger of an elderly voter as he casts his vote from his home through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections at Gazole in West Bengal’s Malda district on Friday. (PTI)
An election official marks the finger of an elderly voter as he casts his vote from his home through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections at Gazole in West Bengal’s Malda district on Friday. (PTI)

The event will be a first in terms of the scale and magnitude of the participation of the international delegates, they added.

The visiting delegates represent countries namely Bhutan, Mongolia, Australia, Madagascar, Fiji, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Moldova, Tunisia, Seychelles, Cambodia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Chile, Uzbekistan, Maldives, Papua New Guinea and Namibia.

Members from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), and media teams from Bhutan and Israel will also participate.

According to ECI, the programme will begin on May 4 and will end on May 9. The event aims to familiarise the foreign election management bodies (EMBs) with the nuances of India’s electoral system as well as the best practices used by the largest democracy in the world.

On May 5, the delegates will be addressed by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The delegates will visit six states – Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh – in small groups to observe polls and related preparedness in various constituencies.

ECI said that it continues fostering international cooperation by organising the Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

