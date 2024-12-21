Delhi air pollution: What's the AQI today? Toxic smog envelopes NCR | weather updates

Delhi AQI today: Delhi's air quality remained toxic on Saturday morning, December 21, with the average AQI in Nehru Nagar hitting a worrying 434, firmly in the 'severe' category. The main culprit was PM2.5—those tiny, dangerous particles that can seep deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing serious health risks. Students on their way to school amid rising air pollution in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and the national capital region were also covered by a thick layer of smog.

Of the 36 monitoring stations across the city, 20 reported air quality in the 'severe' category at 8am on Saturday.

These levels signify a significant deterioration in air quality, which is considered life-threatening for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

On Friday, the air quality remained in the severe category, with the 24-hour average AQI of 429. Of the 36 monitoring stations, 14 reported air quality in the 'Severe Plus' category, with AQI readings above 450. The remaining stations recorded AQI levels in the 'Severe' range, between 401 and 450.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 23 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than usual for this time of year.

Delhi's average AQI on December 21 morning:

Anand Vihar: 414

Ashok Vihar: 423

Bawana: 408

Burari Crossing: 403

Dwarka sector 8: 414

Jahangirpuri: 410

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 407

Mundka: 425

Nehru Nagar: 424

Okhla Phase 2: 408

Patparganj: 410

RK Puram: 416

Rohini: 425

Vivek Vihar: 417

Wazirpur: 424

Delhi's air quality has remained a persistent concern, compounded by poor ventilation and lower wind speeds during winters.

According to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Delhi's air quality currently falls under Stage III (Severe), which is characterised by AQI values between 401 and 450.

Health experts and authorities have advised people to avoid outdoor activities, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

In terms of weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog for the weekend, which could further worsen visibility and exacerbate the already hazardous air quality.

Looking ahead, the IMD has issued a forecast for December 26, predicting light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, which is expected to provide some temporary relief from the toxic air.