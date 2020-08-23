Delhi air quality to be ‘satisfactory’ this week due to showers: Officials

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 13:00 IST

Light rainfall and thundershowers expected over the week are likely to keep air quality in ‘satisfactory’ category, said officials in the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi received a spell of ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall on August 20-21. “As per the forecast received from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the week, it is expected that air quality will remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category and may even improve to ‘good’. The continuous spell of showers has washed out the pollutants in the air. Since August 20, the air quality index (AQI) has been below 60 in the ‘satisfactory’ zone, which is a good sign,” said a senior CPCB official.

At 8 am on Sunday, Delhi’s AQI was 51, as per CPCB data. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI was 56, while on Friday it was 57. On Thursday (August 20), the city experienced a ‘Good’ air day with an AQI reading of 50. This was the second ‘good’ air day in the month of August and third for this year so far.

Also read: Cong opposes South Delhi civic body’s tax move

Previously, on August 13, after heavy rainfall, Delhi’s AQI was recorded ‘50’, in the ‘good’ zone.

The city experienced a ‘good’ air day on August 20 after ‘very heavy’ rainfall. August this year has seen two ‘good’ air days because of good rainfall. The first was recorded on March 28 with an AQI reading of 45, during the first week of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

An AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’ with no health impact. A reading of ‘51-100’ is considered ‘satisfactory’, which means it may have a minimal impact on health of sensitive people such as those having chronic breathing difficulties.

Scientists at the IMD said that with another week of rain forecast, this August is likely to become among the wettest compared to at least the last five years.