Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’ as AQI crosses 400, several areas reel under choking pollution

Delhi’s air quality remains critical as winter smog takes hold. On Sunday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital hovered around 430 at 7 am, placing it firmly in the “severe” category. Delhi’s air has been hazardous for weeks now. (Vipin Kumar/HT)(HT_PRINT)

Certain pockets of the city continue to face extremely hazardous air. According to live readings, Wazirpur and Bawana stand out as some of the pollution hotspots: Wazirpur registered an AQI above 450 and Bawana reached 435 on Sunday morning.

At 7.15 am, Jahangirpuri registered a choking AQI of 438, firmly in the ‘severe’ zone. Anand Vihar (427) and Ashok Vihar (421) also reported similarly hazardous levels, underscoring how several pockets of the capital continue to reel under dangerous pollution.

In the wider NCR belt, air quality showed little relief. Noida hovered dangerously close to the ‘severe’ threshold with an AQI of 390, while Greater Noida’s reading of 380 placed it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Ghaziabad continued to face some of the worst conditions in the region, logging a severe AQI of 426 and extending the toxic smog blanket beyond the capital.

Such elevated levels reflect highly concentrated particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and poor visibility, posing serious health risks to everyone outdoors.

Government measures

In response to the pollution surge, the region remains under Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) advisory for this phase includes 50% on-site staffing for private offices and remote work for the rest.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that the government is monitoring the situation around the clock and has introduced staggered timings for both MCD and GNCTD offices to reduce peak traffic emissions.

The Delhi government also on Friday instructed all schools and other educational institutions not to conduct any sports or other outdoor physical activities.