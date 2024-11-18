Delhi airport activates low-visibility measures amid smog, Indigo activates advisory for passengers

Dense fog and severe air pollution have caused widespread disruptions in the national capital, affecting flight schedules and traffic movement, while authorities have put emergency measures in place to tackle the worsening situation. Traffic passes by on a road as the sky is enveloped with smog in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

On Sunday night, private carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of delays due to low visibility. The airline cited fog as a major factor affecting air travel and advised passengers to allow extra time for travel and check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules," IndiGo said in a post on X at 11.44 pm. The airline emphasized the importance of checking flight status, advising passengers to plan accordingly to avoid delays.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) confirmed that the airport was operating under low visibility procedures, though flight operations remained normal as of 10.14 pm. DIAL, which manages Indira Gandhi International Airport - one of the busiest in Asia - also recommended that passengers contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight timings.

The airport typically handles around 1,400 flight movements daily, and any disruptions could cause cascading delays across the airline network.

Smog in Delhi

The foggy conditions were compounded by high pollution levels, which have made the already poor air quality in Delhi even more hazardous. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 450 mark, categorizing it as "severe plus."

Grap-4 measures come into effect

Stage 4 is the most stringent level of the plan and includes an 8-point action plan aimed at reducing the pollution crisis. This includes banning the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi, except for those carrying essential goods or providing critical services.

For residents, the combination of fog and high pollution has made commuting in the city even more hazardous, with reduced visibility contributing to slow-moving traffic across key routes. Public health advisories are urging people, especially those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activities.