Delhi airport becomes major hub for Covid-19 related medical essentials

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:38 IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has designated Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as a major hub for import and distribution of Covid-19 related medical essentials, news agency ANI reported.

A 3800 square metre dedicated distribution facility has been made operational at the airport for the purpose.

The civil aviation ministry has been vested with the operations of supplying medical and other essential commodities across the nation. In the past month, India supplied essential drugs to countries from the United States to the Maldives, among other nations.

Ministry of Civil Aviation has designated Delhi International Airport as major hub for import and distribution of COVID-19 related medical essentials. A 3800 sq mt dedicated distribution facility has been made operational at the airport: GMR pic.twitter.com/pbU7BSGrWF — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

In a tweet posted on Thursday, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the ministry has operated 339 flights so far, transporting 587 tons of medical and essential cargo under ‘Lifeline Udan’.

“The way India has implemented the Lockdown & has been able to control the spread of COVID19 to a large extent is being seen around the world as a template. Lifeline UDAN continues to transport essential medical supplies to different regions,” Puri tweeted out.

Lifeline UDAN continues to transport essential medical supplies to different regions. pic.twitter.com/EXoqTARPI7 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 23, 2020

The ministry launched ‘Lifeline Udan’ earlier this month under which flights operated by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force, Pawan Hans and other private carriers are supplying goods across the country amid the coronavirus crisis.

In its statement, the ministry said, “The cargo compulsorily supplies goods such as regents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and PPE, masks, gloves and other essential items as applicable by the State and Union Territory Governments.”