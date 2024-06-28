Delhi airport forms committee to probe Terminal 1 roof collapse

The Delhi International Airport management on Friday set up a committee to probe the roof collapse at Terminal 1 of the airport, leading to the death of one person and injuries to eight people.



“Due to heavy rains and winds through the night in Delhi, a Canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed around 5 am this morning. While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours,” a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement. Rescue operations are in progress after a portion of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed early this morning due to heavy rain, in New Delhi(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi Safdarjung recorded massive 228.1mm of rains in last 24 hours (mainly in the early morning hours of today). This is the highest 24 hours rain in Delhi in June after 1936, the average rainfall in the area in last 30 years is 75.2 mm,” the spokesperson added.



The Delhi airport spokesperson said that the rescue operations were immediately launched by the emergency response team including fire fighting, medical team and operations. Complete evacuation of passengers and all individuals from T1 was carried out.

“During this incident, four (4) vehicles were damaged, and eight (8) individuals received minor injuries and were provided immediate medical assistance at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport. The injured have been shifted to ESI Hospital and Indian Spinal Injury Centre (later they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital) for further medical supervision, as required. Unfortunately, one fatality was reported in the incident,” the spokesperson added.