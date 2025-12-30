Delhi airport hit by dense fog again; over 200 flights delayed, 118 cancelled

Dense fog continued to disrupt air travel in Delhi on Tuesday, leading to large-scale flight cancellations and delays at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. People ride a boat in the waters of river Yamuna on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 30, 2025. (REUTERS)

As of around 9.30 am, a total of 118 flights had been cancelled, while over 200 flights were delayed, officials told HT. At least 18 flights were also diverted, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at IGI airport stood at 350 metres at 9.30 am IST on December 30, indicating dense fog conditions over Delhi.

The foggy weather also affected train services, adding to travel disruptions across the city for a second consecutive day.

AAI issues advisory for north India airports

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory on Tuesday warning of possible flight delays at select airports in Northern India due to reduced visibility.

In a post on X, the AAI urged passengers to remain in touch with airlines for the latest updates and to factor in extra time for airport procedures.

“Due to prevailing fog conditions today, 30 December 2025, visibility levels across Northern India have reduced at select airports. This may impact flight operations, including possible delays. Passengers are advised to stay in close contact with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates. Travellers should also plan their journeys accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures,” said AAI.

The statutory body also said assistance teams had been deployed at affected airports to support passengers on the ground.

IndiGo warns of delays

In its travel advisory, released late last night, IndiGo had warned of possible disruptions at major airpots across north India due to prevailing fog conditions.

In a post on X, the airline wrote, “Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati and Hindon (Airport). During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations. Our teams will remain fully prepared through the night, monitoring the weather minute by minute.”

Fog-related disruptions were reported on Monday as well, when flight operations at IGI Airport were hit by delays and cancellations. Airlines including IndiGo and Air India had issued advisories to passengers.

On Monday, 128 flights were cancelled at Delhi airport, while over 200 flights were delayed before noon. IndiGo alone cancelled 80 flights across its network, officials said.

Airlines have advised passengers to monitor flight status closely as fog conditions persist over the region.