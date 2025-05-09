Delhi airport issues advisory as 24 airports remain shut amid India-Pakistan tensions

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport remained open and operational on Friday despite growing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, some flights were delayed or cancelled due to changes in airspace and stricter security measures. Delhi Police SWAT Commandos stand during a nationwide civil defence mock drill, at IGI airport in New Delhi on Wednesday(ANI)

Debunking the claims of the airport being shut in India, the Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) said in a post on ‘X’, "Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airlines for the latest updates.”

Airport authorities also urged everyone to rely solely on official sources and refrain from sharing unverified information. “We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience," DIAL wrote.

The update comes after at least 90 flights to and from the national capital were cancelled on Thursday in the aftermath of India's operation against Pakistan-based terror camps under “Operation Sindoor”.

To avoid any inconveniences, airlines across the country, including Air India and Akasa Air, have advised passengers to reach airports at least three hours before departure due to enhanced security.

Security heightened after India-Pakistan tensions

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has implemented stronger security checks at airports across the country. Measures include secondary security checks at boarding gates and a ban on visitors inside terminal buildings.

These steps follow recent cross-border firing by Pakistan in sectors like Uri, Kupwara, and Tangdhar in Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire agreement.

24 airports closed across India

Due to rising tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of “Operation Sindoor”, around 24 airports across northern and western India have been closed as a precaution. In Punjab, the affected airports include Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, and Pathankot.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh have been closed, while in Himachal Pradesh, airports in Shimla, Bhuntar, and Kangra-Gaggal are shut.

Rajasthan has seen the closure of airports in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kishangarh.

In Gujarat, flights are not operating from Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasa (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

The airport closures and heightened security measures follow ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, which reportedly opened fire across the Line of Control in the Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.