Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity
- The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, the 17th busiest in the world and the sixth busiest in Asia, is all set for a major expansion. The expansion plans include a new terminal, additional runway, state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced passenger handling capacity. Once the expansion project is completed, the Delhi airport will become the first one in India to have four runways. The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi airport’s expansion plans:
1. The expansion plan includes the development of a new terminal, T4, which is expected to be completed by 2025, according to a report in Live Hindustan. The terminal will be used only for international travellers and will help in the reduction of traffic at the airport.
2. New taxiways will also be added to the existing T1 and T3 terminals.
3. The plan also incorporates the construction of a fourth runway by 2022. The fourth runway is expected to increase the per hour flight handling capacity of the airport and also cut down the waiting time for approaching as well as departing flights.
4. The airport will also have a first of its kind ‘dual elevated cross taxiway’ which is aimed at reducing the taxiing time of the aircraft.
5. Terminal 1 will also be expanded under the plan to increase its total area after which additional lanes will be added to the departure ramp of T1 which will help in improving traffic circulation. A corridor for cargo movement in and out of the airport will also be constructed to segregate heavy vehicle movement from passenger vehicles.
6. The international transfer area of T3 will also be increased and a seventh check-in island will be added in the terminal.
