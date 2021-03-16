IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity
Passengers queue before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Passengers queue before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity

  • The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:26 AM IST

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, the 17th busiest in the world and the sixth busiest in Asia, is all set for a major expansion. The expansion plans include a new terminal, additional runway, state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced passenger handling capacity. Once the expansion project is completed, the Delhi airport will become the first one in India to have four runways. The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.

Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi airport’s expansion plans:

1. The expansion plan includes the development of a new terminal, T4, which is expected to be completed by 2025, according to a report in Live Hindustan. The terminal will be used only for international travellers and will help in the reduction of traffic at the airport.

2. New taxiways will also be added to the existing T1 and T3 terminals.

3. The plan also incorporates the construction of a fourth runway by 2022. The fourth runway is expected to increase the per hour flight handling capacity of the airport and also cut down the waiting time for approaching as well as departing flights.

4. The airport will also have a first of its kind ‘dual elevated cross taxiway’ which is aimed at reducing the taxiing time of the aircraft.

5. Terminal 1 will also be expanded under the plan to increase its total area after which additional lanes will be added to the departure ramp of T1 which will help in improving traffic circulation. A corridor for cargo movement in and out of the airport will also be constructed to segregate heavy vehicle movement from passenger vehicles.

6. The international transfer area of T3 will also be increased and a seventh check-in island will be added in the terminal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
igi airport expansion work
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament building in the national capital. (File photo)
Parliament building in the national capital. (File photo)
india news

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn MPs give notice to discuss Bank employees stir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Parliament session today is likely to discuss Bank employees strike as RJD and Congress MPs have passed a notice in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Lok Sabha. (File photo)
Lok Sabha. (File photo)
india news

Bill in Lok Sabha to give Delhi L-G more power: Here’s what it means

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swapan Dasgupta. (HT archive)
Swapan Dasgupta. (HT archive)
india news

Congress seeks clarification on Swapan Dasgupta’s candidature for assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 AM IST
In a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Dasgupta has neither resigned from the House before contesting election nor has he joined any party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:28 AM IST
The meeting has been called as the daily cases crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday for the first time since December 19 and sparked fears of a new wave of Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers queue before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Passengers queue before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a train station in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 15, 2021.(AP)
Commuters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a train station in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 15, 2021.(AP)
india news

With 24,492 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally over 11.4 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Witnessing a sharp rise in cases after a relatively controlled January and February, India has recorded more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Zanskar village in the union territory of Ladakh(Image via Twitter)
A view of the Zanskar village in the union territory of Ladakh(Image via Twitter)
india news

Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Zanskar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sonam Dorjay took a hard trek of five hours to reach the remote village on Sunday and handed over the satellite phone to local resident Tsewang Rangdol to connect the village through telecommunication services especially in case of any emergency, the spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scientific mission will see the satellite travel 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth to study the Sun’s atmosphere.(ANI)
The scientific mission will see the satellite travel 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth to study the Sun’s atmosphere.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas during next 5 days: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:36 AM IST
A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is affecting the western Himalayan region, said India Meteorological Department
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

LIVE: India records 24,492 new Covid-19 cases, tally soars past 11.4 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
The government, on February 25 notified an expansive framework to govern online content , titled Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and digital media ethics code) Rules, 2021. It gave online content providers between 30 to 90 days to comply with the same.(HT Archive)
The government, on February 25 notified an expansive framework to govern online content , titled Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and digital media ethics code) Rules, 2021. It gave online content providers between 30 to 90 days to comply with the same.(HT Archive)
india news

Parliament panel questions new OTT guidelines

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Among the questions asked were whether the ministry consulted stakeholders before rolling out the guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end, Indo-Pacific ties in focus

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:05 AM IST
The confirmation from the UK PM comes two months after he had to cancel his visit to India due to rising Covid-19 infections in his country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CAG’s report tabled in Parliament in August 2012 had pegged the losses due to irregularities in allocation of coal blocks at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8 lakh crore.(HT Archive)
The CAG’s report tabled in Parliament in August 2012 had pegged the losses due to irregularities in allocation of coal blocks at 1.8 lakh crore.(HT Archive)
india news

Replace judge in coal scam: SC to Delhi HC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:21 AM IST
  • The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gathering at Taj Mahal in Agra. (ANI File Photo )
Gathering at Taj Mahal in Agra. (ANI File Photo )
india news

Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists

ANI, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 AM IST
With the new charges in place, domestic tourists wishing to enter the main dome will have to pay Rs. 480, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs. 1600.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Content on OTT platforms had recently fuelled controversy, leading to public outcry(Mint File Photo)
Content on OTT platforms had recently fuelled controversy, leading to public outcry(Mint File Photo)
india news

Parliamentary panel questions legality of new OTT, social media guidelines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:06 AM IST
On February 25, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the new policies for the OTT platform and digital media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP