e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi among 10 hottest cities as heatwave-like conditions scorch North India

Delhi among 10 hottest cities as heatwave-like conditions scorch North India

According to the IMD forecast, widespread showers are likely in the coastal areas of Maharashtra, while the rest of the state is expected to get scattered and isolated showers till June 22.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman walking under an umbrella as protection from the heat on a summer day in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Thursday.
A woman walking under an umbrella as protection from the heat on a summer day in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Thursday.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

Many parts of North India are reeling under heatwave-like condition for the past few days. The temperature in many cities is hovering above 42 degrees Celsius.

The India Metrorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave in some parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said unseasonal showers in central Maharashtra and Cyclone Nisarga that lashed coastal areas have put the state in the ‘largely excess rainfall’ category.

According to the IMD forecast, widespread showers are likely in the coastal areas of Maharashtra, while the rest of the state is expected to get scattered and isolated showers till June 22.

Here is a list of 10 hottest cities in India as per temperature data till Thursday:

• Ganganagar: 46.1 degrees Celsius

• Churu: 45.6 degrees Celsius

• Bikaner: 44.8 degrees Celsius

• Hisar: 44.2 degrees Celsius

• Jaisalmer: 44 degrees Celsius

• Narnaul: 43.6 degrees Celsius

• Jaipur: 43.3 degrees Celsius

• Ludhiana: 41.6 degrees Celsius

• Amritsar: 41.4 degrees Celsius

• Ambala: 40.8 degrees Celsius

National capital Delhi also sweltered under the stifling heat with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some parts on Thursday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. At 46.4 degrees Celsius, the weather station at Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperature in the city. The Pusa Observatory recorded a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 and 81 per cent in the city. The IMD department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 43 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Wednesday, the IMD said that monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In