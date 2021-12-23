Delhi and Mumbai witness spike in Covid cases as Omicron triggers alarm

Delhi and Mumbai continued to register a sharp rise in coronavirus cases on Thursday amid fears of rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country.

While Delhi recorded 118 new cases of Covid-19 for the third consecutive day, Mumbai logged 602 fresh infections, the city’s highest single-day tally in 77 days.

Delhi's Thursday's figures of new Covid-19 cases were, however, marginally lower than Wednesday's figures of 125 infections when the national capital registered the biggest jump in new cases in 24 hours in six months. Mumbai too witnessed a rise in the daily caseload having logged 480 cases on Wednesday.

With this, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi climbed to 14,42,633, while Mumbai case count increased to 7,68,750.

Both the metro cities also registered a fresh death due to the virus, following which Mumbai's death toll reached 16,367 and Delhi's to 25,103.

The latest spikes come amid rising concerns over the Omicron’s spread with the nationwide tally nearing the 300-mark.

While Delhi did not register any fresh case from the new variant during the day, Maharashtra reported 23 new cases of which five were in Mumbai. This pushed the state’s Omicron tally to 88. Delhi has so far reported at least 64 infections of the new ‘variant of concern’ most of whom have not shown any symptom and have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Among other states Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Rajasthan have been the worst-hit so far by the highly transmissible variant.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced a ban on all cultural events and gatherings ahead of Christmas and New Year in wake of rising Omicron cases. However, it has allowed religious places to remain open for prayers.

