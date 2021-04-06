Delhi announces night curfew. List of restrictions in other states

As daily new Covid-19 infections kept increasing in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced a night curfew from 10pm to 5am, effective immediately, until April 30. Barring essential services, all other commercial activities would not be allowed during the seven-hour window.

The announcement comes after a day the Capital reported over 3,500 new Covid-19 infections on Monday. Previously, 4,033 cases and 3,567 cases on Sunday (April 4) and Saturday (April 3) respectively.

Also read | Slight dip in new Covid-19 cases in India after crossing 100,000 mark

With the number of cases growing across the country, here is a list of other states where a night curfew has been imposed in the past month:

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government on Sunday imposed a night curfew between 8pm and 6am. While dining is not allowed, restaurants and hotels are permitted for home delivery of food, during the curfew. Among other measures, the Rajasthan government also closed the schools for Classes 1 to 9, colleges except for the final year students, capped the number of people allowed at social gatherings to 100, closure of commercial buildings such as multiplexes and gymnasiums etc. Travel restrictions are in place too, with negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours, mandatory for all travellers from outside the state.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra too, on Sunday, announced a strict night curfew in the state, between 8pm and 7am, including the two major cities of Mumbai and Pune. The government also ordered a weekend shutdown between 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. “Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from 8 pm tomorrow, under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity,” state minister Nawab Malik said.

Also read | India’s ‘double mutant’ Covid-19 variant detected in US

Punjab: The Punjab government has banned all social gatherings except weddings and cremations in 11 worst-hit districts in the state. Maximum attendance to these events too has been capped at 20 people. According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, the 11 districts have been identified as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Moga.

Also, a strict night curfew between 9am and 5pm was announced in these districts on March 21 during which all commercial activities would remain closed. Home delivery of food during the time shall be enforced based on the orders of the district administration, the government said.

(With inputs from agencies)