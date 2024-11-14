Delhi AQI 'severe': Capital turns ‘gas chamber’, residents breathing toxic air plead for help

A dense layer of toxic smog covered Delhi's skies and several cities surrounding the National Capital Region on Thursday, disrupting flight operations and train schedules. Several residents have complained of cough and breathing issues even as hospitals continue to see a steady rise in patients reporting air pollution-related health issues. An aerial view shows houses engulfed in smog in New Delhi on November 14. Residents of India's capital, New Delhi, choked in a blanketing toxic smog as worsening air pollution surged past 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum.(AFP)

The average air quality index continued to rise above 400. The worst air quality was recorded in Delhi's Patparganj, with an AQI of 470 ('severe plus') as of 11am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

Bhayender, a resident, said his daily activities have been affected due to rising pollution levels. “The pollution has increased. We are facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes. Earlier, we used to go running, but we are not even able to do that now,” he told news agency ANI.

Raunak, a school student, blamed the people for the lack of cooperation. “I go for running daily. However, these days, with the increase in pollution, I have been coughing continuously, which could also affect my lungs. If there is a controlled use of pollution and more CNG-based vehicles, the problem could be solved. However, there is no cooperation by the people,” Raunak said.

Dr Arvind Kumar, Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta Hospital, said the rising air pollution is taking a severe toll on people's health. “It is the same story, year after year,” said the doctor as he expressed displeasure over the government's alleged apathy.

“When you breathe that kind of air, your throat gets choked... All the ICUs are now getting patients with all kinds of pneumonia. You talk to paediatricians; their clinics are flooded with children who are having breathing problems. Go to any household, children are coughing, adults are coughing,” added Dr. Kumar.

Blame game over Delhi air pollution

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not finding ways to manage road dust or waste generation in Delhi. “This government is only into event management. Have they made any environmental plans for Delhi in the last 10 years? PM 2.5 is the biggest reason during this season, and it is caused by dust. The roads in Delhi are damaged. The Supreme Court has also said that 3100 tonnes of CNG waste is being released untreated. They have no medium to treat it,” the BJP leader told ANI while wearing a mask.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel blamed the tussle between the BJP-led Centre and AAP for causing trouble to the people of Delhi.

“When the AAP government came to power in Delhi, they used to say that they would resolve the issue of stubble burning if there were the AAP government in Punjab. The AAP government is just trying to make a fool of the people. They are not doing any work. When the Congress government was in Delhi, the green cover was more, more CNG buses were in service, overall, there wasn't that much pollution during Congress government in Delhi,” claimed the Congress leader while she reported coughing even while walking outdoors.