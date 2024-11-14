Delhi Airport issues advisory as thick smog engulfs city, AQI turns ‘severe’

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued an advisory on Thursday, informing passengers that “low visibility procedures” are being implemented due to the thick smog and rising air pollution in the city. The airport clarified that all flight operations are “currently normal” but urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for “updated flight information.” On Wednesday, the dense fog caused visibility to drop significantly, with conditions at Delhi's airport reaching zero visibility. (Pic used for representation) (File)

The advisory said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

On Wednesday, the dense fog caused visibility to drop significantly, with conditions at Delhi's airport reaching zero visibility. This marked a significant change in the capital's weather, leading to some flight diversions due to the low visibility, according to an official. “At 8.30 am, zero-metre visibility was recorded at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with the Runway Visual Range varying between 125 metres and 500 metres across different locations,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

AQI over 400 mark

A thick blanket of smog covered Delhi as pollution levels continued to climb. At 8 am on Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital reached 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that increased wind activity could help reduce pollutant levels, with the AQI expected to improve to the "very poor" category.

The AQI reached the "severe" category for the first time this season on Wednesday, with the Commission for Air Quality Management calling it an "episodic event" involving "unprecedented extremely dense fog."

Delhi has been grappling with air pollution for the past 14 days, following Diwali.

On November 13, the Central government, in consultation with the CPCB, exempted certain industrial plants from the provisions of Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The notification lists several industries and sectors exempted from certain provisions, including the assembly of air coolers, repairs and servicing, bicycle assembly, production of non-motorized vehicles, bio-fertilizers, cotton, wool, hosiery, and surgical and medical product assembly, among others.

According to the notification, the sectors are exempted from the following sub-sections: "All industrial plants having pollution index score up to 20 as listed in the Schedule to this notification, subject to the condition that such plants shall inform in writing to the State Pollution Control Boards or the Pollution Control Committees," the Central government’s notification said.

An AQI ranging from 0 to 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 is "satisfactory," 101 to 200 is "moderate," 201 to 300 is "poor," 301 to 400 is "very poor," 401 to 450 is "severe," and above 450 is "severe plus." According to the CPCB, Delhi's AQI was in the "severe" category for three days in January. On January 14, the AQI reached 447, followed by 409 on January 24 and 426 on January 26.

The Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management reported that vehicular emissions were the primary source of pollution in Delhi on Wednesday, contributing 13.3 per cent to the overall pollution levels.

Other major pollutants included PM2.5 and PM10, which are fine particulate matter in the air, with the numbers indicating their size in micrometres. As per the latest data from the CPCB, Delhi's annual average levels of PM10 and PM2.5 were 5 per cent and 7 per cent higher, respectively, between January 1 and November 12, compared to the same period last year.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)