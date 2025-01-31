‘AAPda turned Delhi into their ATM’: PM Modi at Dwarka rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, accusing its leaders of turning Delhi into an 'ATM' to further their political agendas. Modi alleged that the AAP government engaged in corruption and used the "black money" to shine their politics. PM Modi claimed that only 20 per cent of the budget allocated to Delhi people is spent on their development.(PMO)

"Together we have to free Delhi from the loot and lies of AAP-da. They have made Delhi an ATM to shine their politics. By committing scams in Delhi, these AAP leaders use black money to shine in politics in other states of the country. I assure you that as soon as we form the government in Delhi, we will take strict action against AAP-da’s corruption. Those who have looted Delhi will be held accountable and made to return what they took," Modi said.

Also Read | ‘No foreign interference for 1st time in 10 years’: PM's dig at Opposition ahead of Budget Session

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party for the lack of coordination with the central government, PM Modi said Delhi needs a government of coordination and not confrontation.

Addressing a rally in Dwarka ahead of the assembly polls, PM Modi said, "In the last 11 years, AAP-da has fought with everyone. They fight with the central government, they fight with the people of Haryana, they fight with the people of UP, they do not allow the schemes of the central government to be implemented. If only AAP-da people remain in Delhi, then Delhi will lag in development and will keep getting ruined."

AAP spends only 20% of the budget on development: Modi

PM Modi further alleged that only 20 per cent of the budget allocated to Delhi people is spent on their development and building infrastructure projects.

Also Read | Modi hints at special provisions for poor, middle classes in Budget

The BJP star leader also added that the AAP is not spending Delhi's money on people but on their publicity.

"Allow me to serve Delhi by forming a double-engine govt here. I assure you we will work day and night for the development of Delhi. Those who live in 'sheesh mahal' don't care about the houses of the poor. AAP is anti-middle class," said Modi.

Delhi assembly election 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

A total of 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.