Delhi: BJP seeks legal action over dual voter registration of mayor's wife as 'Mamta and Nidhi'

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday, asking him to initiate legal action against the Delhi mayor Mahesh Khichi over his wife's alleged dual registration as a voter, reported news agency PTI. Delhi mayor Mahesh Khichi's wife has allegedly been registered under two different names in the voter list at the same address(Ishant/ANI)

In the letter, Kapoor alleged that Khichi's wife had been registered twice under two different names, ‘Mamta’ and ‘Nidhi’ at their address in Karol Bagh with the same photo as well.

"It has come to my knowledge that the Mayor Mahesh Khichi, who resides in a small house, F-12 in Nehru Nagar, which is listed in the Voter List of Part 40 under the Karol Bagh assembly constituency, also lists two women as his wife," Kapoor said.

He called for an inquiry into the matter and said, “such registration is not permissible, and if these names refer to the same person under different identities, it constitutes an illegal act.”

On Thursday, the BJP had accused several party leaders from AAP of having dual registration for their voters.

Mayor's reponse

Mayor Khichi responded to the allegations and told PTI, "I only have one wife, Nidhi. We don't know who Mamata is or how she is registered at my address. It must be a clerical mistake on their part. The Election Commission should look into it and make the necessary corrections."

He also claimed that he was only informed about the anomaly yesterday after it was flagged by the BJP.

“In fact, I am told there could be more individuals registered at my address. I will approach the Election Commission to get it corrected,” he added.