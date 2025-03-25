Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi asks meat shops near temples to close on Tuesdays and during Navratri

BJP MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday urged meat shops near temples to remain closed on Tuesdays and during the Navratri. He said, he was upset to see a meat shop open in front of a temple and requested the shopkeepers to close on Tuesdays, which they agreed to. BJP leader Ravinder Singh Negi during BJP legislative party meeting at Delhi BJP office on February 19, 2025(Hindustan Times FILE )

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi said, "... A few days ago, when I went to the temple on Tuesday, I saw that a meat shop was open right in front of the temple. I felt very bad seeing this, so I requested the traders to close the shops outside the temples on Tuesday. They readily accepted, and now shops have started closing on Tuesday in Patparganj..."

He further added, "We would like the meat shops in front of temples to remain closed during the holy fast of Navratri. I will also write a letter to the DM about this. I will try my best to keep meat shops closed on Tuesday in my assembly..."

Negi also plans to write to the District Magistrate to ensure this practice continues.

In other states also leaders took the initiative to close the meat and liquor shops near temples and religious places.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that efforts are being made to preserve the sanctity and blessings of the Narmada River, with plans to ban liquor and meat shops in religious towns across the state.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, CM Yadav said, "By bringing together all state government departments, we have made an effort to maintain the sanctity and blessings of Maa Narmada. We will aim to ban meat and liquor shops in religious towns. I hope the decisions taken will be reviewed in November. This is not a one-day process; it is an ongoing one."